Jorhat (Assam): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assigned GP Singh, the Additional DGP, to probe into the mob lynching incident at Jorhat on Monday evening. As per the instruction of the CM, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has rushed to Jorhat on Tuesday and met the family of the deceased. Sarma said that fast track court should be instituted to bring the culprits to book immediately.

The deceased, Animesh Bhuyan, was lynched by a group of 50 miscreants at Jorhat. The incident reportedly happened over a road accident, wherein Bhuyan and two of his companions were helping the victim, but were instead accused of being responsible for the accident.

Bhuyan was said to have been beaten up by 50 people. He was taken to the Jorhat Medical College but was declared dead on arrival. The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has set a deadline of 24 hours for the police to book the culprits failing which they threatened to call shutdown of the town.

The deceased was a member of the All Assam Students Union.