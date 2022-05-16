Jaipur (Rajasthan): During the last few days, several states witnessed riots. The BJP has been reaping the benefits of these riots. Whichever party is gaining from the riots, it should be construed that such party is fomenting communal disturbances in the country, added Gehlot.

The culprits booked so far for instigating riots in several states belonged to BJP or RSS backgrounds, not from Italy. Congress didn't get any benefit from these riots. Everybody knows about it. Wherever riots occurred, the blame was put on Congress just to defame the party. It is BJP's agenda to instigate riots as well as the polarization of votes during elections.

Alleging that the BJP seeks votes in the name of Hindutva, Gehlot questioned the party if the Hindu voters would always vote for them despite "inflation and unemployment".

"The BJP in UP polls didn't field one Muslim candidate out of the 403 seats. What message is being sent to the world? You are gaining votes by polarising in the name of Hindutva. How long will the Hindus vote for you? There is inflation. There is no employment. There is also an atmosphere of tension," he said.