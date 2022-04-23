Jaipur: Amid speculations of a leadership change in Rajasthan Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that his resignation is ‘permanently present’ with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

“My resignation is permanently present with Sonia Gandhi, so there is no point in repeatedly asking if the Chief Minister is going to change. The Chief Minister will change when it has to be changed and no one will get to know anything about it,” said Gehlot in Jaipur in Rajasthan. He further added that there have been talks of changing the Chief Minister of Rajasthan for the last two and three days.

The talks of leadership change came up after former deputy CM Sachin Pilot met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi recently. Earlier on Friday, Gehlot’s remarks came after Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. The pilot’s meeting with the Congress’ High Command sparked speculation about a change of guard in Rajasthan Congress leadership.

Earlier this month, Sachin Pilot had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi. As per the reports, he is continuously in touch with the party high commands. As Sachin held deliberations with the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, there is enough indication that Congress will make changes in the leadership of its Rajasthan unit ahead of the state Assembly elections in a bid to retain the power in the state and break the 30-year-old trend of alternative governments in Rajasthan.

In view of the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023, according to the top sources, timely intervention is important in Rajasthan to win the upcoming polls. “Leadership change in Rajasthan Congress is expected soon. The final decision is likely to be taken soon in view of Assembly elections in 2023. Timely intervention is important in the state of Rajasthan. If any decision of changes has to take place it should be taken immediately. It is important to take a decision timely. So that leaders can get the time to perform better and there could be no issues at the end moment,” sources had said.

After facing a major debacle in the five states, the Congress working committee (CWC) had decided to make changes in organisation for at least one year ahead of the upcoming elections in various states. Congress convened a three-day key meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, 10 Janpath to discuss the party’s preparations for the upcoming state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including organizational reforms in the party.

Also read: Ashok Gehlot calls for BJP-RSS merger, says BJP using Gandhi, Ambedkar's name for electoral gains