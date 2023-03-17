Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that his government will create 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state. This move will bring the total number of districts in Rajasthan to 50. Gehlot made this announcement while addressing the state assembly on Friday, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The decision was made after a high-level committee examined proposals and submitted a final report to the Chief Minister.

In addition to the new districts, Gehlot also approved Rs 37 crore for various projects aimed at increasing irrigation efficiency and preventing water wastage in canals and dams. These projects will include the renovation of the Kagdi dam in Banswara district, the lining of the canal from the Gajadharpura sewage treatment plant to Kalakh dam in Jaipur's Kalwad tehsil, and the lining of the canal from Mora Sagar dam in Sawaimadhopur district's Bamanwas tehsil. The projects are expected to improve irrigation efficiency and minimize water wastage.

The Rajasthan government will spend Rs 362.13 crore to provide drinking water to 367 villages in the Udaipur district, according to Gehlot. The Chief Minister approved the financial proposal for the project, which will enable drinking water supply to these villages from the Som-Kamala-Amba dam. The financial approval was given in compliance with Gehlot's announcement in the 2023-24 Budget.

The creation of new districts and the implementation of various projects are aimed at improving the overall development of Rajasthan. These initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the lives of people living in the state, especially those in rural areas.