Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, who was sworn in as Minister of State with independent charge in the Yogi Adityanath government has said that the chief minister presented a “blueprint” to the new ministers on how to take the welfare of the state forward.

Singh, who won from the Ballia Nagar seat, had an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat after coming out of the ministers' introductory meeting after they took oath in Lucknow on Friday afternoon. Singh said that at the meeting, CM Adityanath “presented a blueprint on how we as a group of ministers will have to work for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh. “Today we introduced ourselves to each other and what we have done in our respective fields so far,” Singh said.

Over his priorities as the minister of state in the Yogi cabinet in UP, Singh said, “There is a meeting scheduled tomorrow (Sunday) where the future course of action will be discussed”.

Meanwhile, in his first address after taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second time in a row, Yogi Adityanath told the ministers that there is “no other virtue than public service”. Emphasizing that the works should be executed “according to the policy and rules”, he said that the disposal of files should be done in a time-bound manner. “Under no circumstances should the files remain pending”.

