Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has arrested two accused from Haryana and one from Faridabad in connection with the chat on Clubhouse app, in which obscene comments were allegedly made against Muslim women. Personnel of the cyber police station of the Mumbai crime branch made the arrests late on Thursday night, he said. Two of the accused will be produced in a local court later in the day, the official said.

According to the police, Akash (19), Jaishanav Kakkar (21) from Haryana and Yash Parashar (22) from Faridabad have been arrested. The trio will be brought to Mumbai after transit remand.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi hailed the city police for the arrests in the case and tweeted, "Kudos @MumbaiPolice, they have got cracking on the Clubhouse chats too and some arrests have been made. Say no to hate. #Clubhouse."

On Wednesday, the Delhi police had written to the Clubhouse app and search engine Google, seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio group chat in which "obscene comments were made against Muslim women". Official sources had said that the police had also identified some members of the group audio chat, which included men and women from both communities, as part of the investigation.

A Mumbai-based organisation had lodged a complaint with the city police on Wednesday in connection with the Clubhouse app, seeking its deactivation, and also registration of a case, the official said.