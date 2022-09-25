Jaipur: Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken alongside Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have reached the Chief Minister's residence for the Congress Legislature Party meeting, sources said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, amid speculations regarding the future of Ashok Gehlot and Congress' top leadership in Rajasthan, another meeting was convened earlier in the day at the residence of UDH Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal.

The latter, ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting, featured 56 MLAs in total. According to sources, the grouping, presumably loyal to the Chief Minister, has remained divided on the prospect of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot rising to the CM's post. It is further learnt that they can approach Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi over the matter.