Srinagar: Ten persons died and 40 are missing due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday. The rescue operation is ongoing. According to preliminary reports two are missing at present. The Amarnath Yatra for this year has been temporarily suspended due to this event.

Cloudbursts at Amarnath Holy cave

"One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed & another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; three have been rescued alive," NDRF DG Atul Karwal said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the injured are being airlifted for treatment and the situation is under control. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and inquired about the situation. The NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work, he said.