Kulgam(Jammu and Kashmir): Panic has gripped twin villages in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district after a cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Tangmarg in the district on Saturday. Sub Divisional Magistrate Noor Abad, Bashir Ul Hassan said that a cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Tangmarg, a far-flung village of the district.

Cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Tangmarg Kulgam

Also read: Himachal: Two dead, vehicles washed away due to cloudburst in Kullu

He said that soon after the cloudburst, a team has been rushed to the spot, however, there has been no loss of life reported in the incident as yet. Meanwhile, a local said that there was a sudden increase in the discharge of muddy water and the same has entered the houses and schools in the villages, located downhill.

He said the increase in muddy waters has created panic among the people of Check-i-Watoo and Asnoor villages.