Anantnag (J&K): A cloudburst triggered flash floods near Amarnath cave in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources, there was a sudden cloudburst near Amarnath cave after heavy rainfall at around 3 pm. However, the teams of SDRF and security forces were diligent and immediately shifted around 4,000 pilgrims to a safer place.

On July 9, a cloudburst took place near the holy cave shrine, killing 17 people.