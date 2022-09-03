Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): A cloudburst in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has caused large-scale destruction on Friday. Muddy water along with boulders and debris entered several houses in the Khaniyara area of the state, forcing people to flee to safer places. Rainwater carrying muddy slush and debris entered several shops and houses.

As per preliminary information from locals coming from the affected area that several shops, houses, and vehicles came under the debris of slush and muddy water. Roads were also found damaged at several places in Kangra district . The heavy downpour resulted in roads being blocked at some of the places in the Khaniyara area of the state, locals said.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that residents had reported rising water level and debris. He also said that there has been no loss of life in the but some shops near Indranag temple have suffered heavy damage. Teams have been sent to the spot to assess the damage. Panic-stricken people left their homes for safer places. The Shimla Met Office issued a yellow alert in the state on September 4 and September 5.