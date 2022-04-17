Chennai: Many tourists visited Kanyakumari to see when the Sun sets and the Moon rises at the same time? It's called a selenelion also called a horizontal ellipse, and it occurs when the sun and moon are 180 degrees apart in the sky at the same time. Notably, this phenomenon occurred on Saturday at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Kanyakumari has a unique geological structure that does not exist in any part of the country. Here the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean converge.

But, the merciless clouds that waited on the horizon hid the sun and the moon from the eyes of the people. Thus the people waiting at Kumarimunai were disappointed. As the sun blanketed the clouds, the silver-coloured white moon peeked out of the clouds. Against the backdrop of the Thiruvalluvar statue, the moon shone like a silver plate in the middle of a rippling sea.

Read: Horizontal ellipse to be witnessed in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari today