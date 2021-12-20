New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that fund utilization from the central budgetary allocation for Union Territory of Ladakh is very poor, a Parliamentary committee on Home Affairs has suggested to the central government to closely monitor fund utilization by Ladakh in the ensuing year and take necessary corrective steps for its enhanced utilization.

The committee notes that all UTs without legislature have utilized around 62.25 per cent of the total allocation made to them in RE 2020-21, the UT of Ladakh has utilized just 27.42 per cent of the allocation made in RE 2020-21.

The UT of Ladakh was created after bifurcating erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State into two Union Territories following which a separate budget allocation was made for its all-round development.

The committee, headed by Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, is of the view that the Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Island and Chandigarh have optimally utilized the funds allocated to them and they should get their projected allocations from the Ministry of Finance.

"The Home Ministry may review the fund utilization status of every UT periodically and accordingly request additional funds from the Ministry of Finance at the RE stage," the committee said in its 235 page report.

In its action taken report, the Home Ministry said that it has been continuously monitoring the expenditure by UT of Ladakh.

"There are several reasons like short working seasons in a year, stalling of activities due to COVID 19 pandemic lockdown, lost working season that caused less expenditure from its allocated budget," it said.

It further said that not having enough technical fields staff such as draftsman, JEs, AEs, AEEs with various state and central executing agencies such as CPWD, NHIDCL posted in Ladakh during this period was another reason for less expenditure of its allocated budget.

The Home Ministry further stated that enhancing of efficiency and effectiveness in the execution of projects, ensuring maximum utilization of allocated resources, as well as requisite contract committees and local purchase committees, have been constituted.

"Project Implementing Units (PIUs), Project Management Units (PMUs) and consultants have been engaged for timely execution of various projects," the Home Ministry said.