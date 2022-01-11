Almora: A major mishap was averted on Monday afternoon in Almora district of Uttarakhand because pine trees in the valley prevented the bus, in which 18 passengers were travelling, going downwards further into the gorge. Therefore, all the passengers escaped unhurt with some minor bruises, according to an information.

The bus was coming from Ramnagar and was on way to Saraikhet. Before, leaving for Saraikhet, the bus stopped at Dotiyal Chowk where driver, conductor and passengers took food at a 'dhaba' nearby. But, after covering a distance of just 100 meter from Dotiyal Chowk; the 'spring blade' of the bus broke and the vehicle went tumbling down deep into the gorge, said the source, adding the accident occurred on Ramnagar Ranikhet National Highway.

The bus after hitting the parapet on the highway went downwards, before the pine trees prevented it from going further down. People in Dotiyal Market rushed to the accident site when the heard about the mishap. They carried out rescue operation. The area was experiencing rainfall during the accident; therefore, the task of rescue operation became difficult for local people, stated the source.