Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is crowning glory for Indore, as it has bagged the cleanest city of the country award for the fifth time in a row. It is a proud moment for Indore people as their city has beaten other cities across the country to bag the award in cleanliness survey-2021 .

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted a photo and congratulated the Indore people. "Let us inform that the city of Indore has received the award for incomparable performance in the field of cleanliness for the last four times. Continuing its wining streak, it has won the award for the fifth time."

Collector Manish Singh congratulated the citizens of Indore for the city being declared the cleanest city of the country for the fifth time in a row. This has been possible due to the cleanliness awareness of the citizens, he said.

After receiving the award, the Indore Municipal Corporation has started preparations for the cleanliness ranking-2022. This time, the two points that are being focused in the ranking will be waste processing and air quality index. For which Indore will claim to remain in the ranking of cleanliness this time through a 550-tonne bio- methane plant, this plant will generate an annual income of Rs 2.5 crore to the Corporation.

Apart from this, the city's vehicles will run with methane gas. Similarly, to make a significant contribution to the Air Quality Index, micro-action plan would be taken up to prevent vehicular pollution in the city, stubble fumes burning in rural areas and industrial pollution. Notably, micro action plan has been prepared, on which the team of Municipal Corporation, is working closely.