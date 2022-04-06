Indore: The cleanest city in the country, which is leaving no stone unturned to keep the city clean and contain air pollution, has now come up with a plan to make its roads completely carbon free by prohibiting diesel and petrol vehicles completely.

To execute the plan, a stretch of 1km has been earmarked from Indore's GSITS intersection to the railway station, through which only electric buses, electric cars, e-rickshaws, and electric two-wheelers would be allowed to commute. Earlier the city had banned the use of furnaces in the markets and made a system of turning off the vehicles' engines has been implemented at red lights on busy intersections.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that "The motive behind the GSITS road is to show that what are the steps we are taking to the improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) and it will be a demonstration of do's and don'ts for the general public on the road for improving the AQI. It will be a milestone for Indore as it will serve a message that from now only Indore has started thinking about the future of Air Quality."

At present, the AQI of Indore exceeds the stated limit of WHO, so to achieve the target and to make the cleanest consecutively for the sixth time in the Swachh Survekshan 2022.

