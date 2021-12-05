Agartala: The state Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the department is working tirelessly to deliver clean drinking water through pipeline to everyone in the state by 2022.

“The state is working on a mission mode to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Jal slogan," Chowdhury said at a high-level review meeting at Khowai District Magistrate's Office on Sunday.

During the review meeting, Minister Chowdhury said that the government is working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb with the aim of delivering clean drinking water through pipeline to every citizen by 2022.

The Minister was briefed in detail about the progress of work on the Water Life Mission project. He also gave necessary advice to the concerned officials.

Chowdhury said that the programme is being implemented keeping in view the target of providing clean drinking water connection to every household in the state by December 2022 as part of the implementation of the Vision Document. He said that the state government would extend all possible assistance to make this mission 100 percent successful.

The minister laid special emphasis on completing the government projects undertaken for the welfare of the people within the stipulated time while maintaining quality.