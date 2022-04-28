Muzaffarnagar: Pointing out the shortcomings, the Special Court returned the final report (FR) prepared by the police in the case. Besides, the court also asked the police to produce the complainant Aaliya Siddiqui before them. Aaliya Siddiqui, the wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, had filed a complaint against the actor, including five members of his family, at Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police are now on the lookout for Aaliya. On 27 July 2020, Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed a Zero FIR against her husband at Versova police station in Mumbai, including brothers-in-law Minajuddin, Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin, mother-in-law Mehrunisha, under various Sections of the IPC, including POCSO Act. It was alleged in the FIR that in 2012 when she came to her in-laws' house at Budhana, her brother-in-law Minajuddin molested her daughter. When she objected to the incident, her brothers-in-law Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and her mother-in-law Mehrunnisa thrashed and abused her. Nawazuddin had then told Aaliya not to file a complaint with the police.

Earlier, the FIR registered at Versova police station in Mumbai had been shifted to Budhana police station in August 2020. In this case, the Allahabad High Court had issued a stay order against the arrest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After registering the case at Budhana police station, the police started an investigation. On October 16, 2020, Aaliya Siddiqui, had accompanied the investigating officer (IO) of the case, Veer Narayan Singh, to record her confidential statements before the Civil Judge, Senior Division Court, Jyoti Agarwal. In her statement, Aliya endorsed the allegations made by her. After that she appeared before Special POCSO Court Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari.

Giving a clean chit to all the accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Budhana police had submitted the FR in the trial case. The closure report was also filed in the court, but Special POCSO Court Judge Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari raised an objection and returned the final report (FR) to the police. The court also directed the investigation officer (IO) in the case to present the complainant before the court, along with the FR. Budhana Circle Officer (CO) Vinay Gautam said the order of the court was that the complainant should also be presented. Hence, police are looking for the complainant Aaliya Siddiqui.