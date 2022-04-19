Ludhiana: A Class V student of Ludhiana has developed a robot that can be of great use to the Army. Bhavya Jain, a resident of Ludhiana, said that the project has been completed in two months. The student, who developed the robot, said that this robot runs with the app. It has a special 360 degree angle high definition camera and a hand built into this robot. The robot, which can pick up any small object in enemy territory, is fully automated. In addition, it has been specially designed to assist the military.

It took him two months to complete the project and his first project was so well received that it was recently entered the India Book of Records. He is very happy with this and hopes to achieve more in this field in the future. Parents of the boy are very happy with their son's achievement. The teacher said that he is very happy because he has developed a robot that can help the army.

