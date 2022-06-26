Balasore (Odisha): Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash directed the DEO to withhold the salary of the headmistress of Mahaveer Nodal School at Mathasahi after the children failed to recite the multiplication tables. Addressing the media on Saturday, the minister said that he was touring the schools here when he came across the Mahaveer Nodal School. After he interacted with the students in Class III and asked them to recite the multiplication table of 3 and 15. None of them was able to answer him in the class. He has held the class teacher and the headmistress responsible for the poor teaching in the school.

Disappointed with the poor quality of the education provided to the students. Following this, he issued a show-cause notice to the headmistress. He even directed the DEO to withhold the salaries of the teachers concerned. “I have asked the District Education Officer ( DEO) to issue a show-cause notice to the headmistress and hold her salary payment until the Class III students are able to recite the multiplication tables of 3 to 15,” Das added. The Education Minister has been touring schools after the new ‘T’ (Tour) was added to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5T model of governance. The Chief Minister urged his new Council of Ministers to tour across the state.