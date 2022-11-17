Lucknow: A Class 9 student jumped before a train and was found injured on a railway track after he allegedly tried to end his life to avoid a parent-teacher meeting at his school in Lucknow. First, he was rushed to RML hospital but later shifted to Army's Command hospital where his condition is said to be critical, police said.

Police also recovered the school bag and an apology letter, purportedly written by the student to his class teacher, from the railway track. "I apologize for my mistake. What I did is extremely wrong. Ma'am I promise this will never be repeated again", reads the letter.

The boy, Aditya Tiwari, a resident of the Gomti Nagar extension, is a student at City Montessori School. Tiwari's father is a retired personnel from the armed forces. Police are investigating the case and trying to ascertain the exact reasons behind the extreme step taken by the student.