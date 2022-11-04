Dholpur: In an unfortunate incident, a 7th-class student has been shot at in a government school in Rajasthan's Dholpur in Moroli village of Kotwali police station area on Friday. According to sources, a youth entered the classroom and fired at a class 7 student, and fled from the spot. The firing created panic on the school premises.

The student has been identified as Ramhari (16), son of Gyan Singh. The family members of Ramhari were called in. On being informed, the police reached the spot and the injured student was sent to the district hospital. The police have begun the investigation by recording the statement of the victim student in the district hospital.

Also read: J&K: 2 migrant workers shot at, injured in Anantnag

The CO City said, "According to the statement of Ramhari, he was studying in the classroom. During this, a youth of the village, Sachin, son of Rambaran, reached the school with an illegal country-made gun. After firing, bullets hit the student's face and neck. After the accident, the teachers of the school informed the family members."

Talking about the incident, police station in-charge, Anil Jasoria said, "As the condition of the injured student was critical, his treatment is underway. The student did not give any reason for the quarrel. Several police teams are conducting investigations into the matter to arrest the accused."