Chandigarh: The prevailing heatwave in the country has claimed a tender life in Punjab's Sangrur where a Class 4 student at a government school died of a sunstroke with the demand to close the schools for summer vacation getting shriller. The tragic incident took place at Patti Jaid Government School where the student Mehakpreet Singh succumbed to the heat stroke.

The victim's family alleged lack of arrangements in the school due to which they had to lose their son. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed condolences with the bereaved family and demanded preponement of the summer vacation. "Pained by the tragic death of 4-year- old Mehakpreet Singh due to heat stroke. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family facing this insufferable loss. Let us be sensitive towards our children Bhagwant Mann ji & prepone summer holidays to save them from unprecedented heat," Warring tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal tweeted that "Tragic news! My heart goes out to the bereaved family."

Also read: Heat stroke claims 95 lives in Bihar