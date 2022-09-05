Kanchipuram: Jagatheesan (17), a resident of the Kundrathur area, drowned in the Chembarambakkam lake while taking a bath with his friends on September 2. He was a Class 12 student of a government college. The Kundrathur police registered a case and are investigating. According to police, he had gone to the lake with his friends Surya and Yuvraj. Jagatheesan did not know how to swim and was sitting on the banks of the lake when his friend Surya insisted he gets into it. Surya held his hand dragging him into the lake, while Yuvraj was recording Jagatheesan's first swim on his phone camera.

Surya took a dip and came to the surface whereas Jagatheesan was nowhere to be found. Panicked Surya called for help and soon Poonamalle firemen rushed to the spot and retrieved Jagatheesan's body from the lake. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.