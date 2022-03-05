Hazaribagh: A class 11 student innovator from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand has developed a smart stick which can make visually impaired persons “self-reliant” in their daily activities. The stick invented by Shahnawaz at a mere Rs 8,000 cost has a sensor installed in it enabling the visually impaired to navigate the outdoor locations. Shahnawaz explained that the stick, which has a bulb installed in it, signals an incoming car about the visually impaired person crossing the road.

Besides, the sensor has been linked to GPRS, so that the housemates can track the location of the visually impaired. Shahnawaz says the price of the stick will likely be around Rs 2,500. Pertinently, the student innovator has won the government of India's Inspire Award. His project is under consideration with the NITI Aayog over how to bring the invention to the ground to help the visually impaired persons. Shahnawaz's teachers are also very excited about the invention.

