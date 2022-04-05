Fatehabad (Haryana): A Class 10 student was caught cheating in a unique manner during his English Board exams at Fatehabad's Bhuthan Kala village by fixing his mobile phone in a glass clipboard through which he was getting answers via WhatsApp. Every in the exam hall was left shocked when the boy was caught red-handed by the flying squad led by the Board Chairman as well as Vice President.

When the team looked into the phone, they found 11 photos of textbook pages carrying answers to the questions asked in the exam paper. The student was booked for unfair means. The squad members also questioned the invigilators.

