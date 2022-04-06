Kolkata: Famous movies and their dialogues that stick is how films break box office records in India. It is incredible how these one-liners turn into memes and by the time one realises, they are already an inseparable part of the internet world. Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film starring Allu Arjun took this craze to a whole new level.

Be it the side-beard swipe, the drag-dance step that even many celebrities tried to copy, or the famous dialogue 'Mai Jhukega Nahi' (I won't bow) of the Hindi version, the movie had everything to make it a blockbuster. The famous dialogue 'Pushpa, Pushpa Raj' by Allu Arjun had taken the entire country by storm. The impact of the film is now being witnessed in the secondary school (West Bengal Madhyamika) exams in West Bengal wherein a class 10 student has scribbled the dialogues on his answer sheet.

The Madhyamik Exam has concluded in the state and the evaluation of the answer scripts is underway. Evaluators found an answer sheet with "Pushpa, Pushpa Raj" written on the whole paper. The evaluator was shocked to see "Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Apun likhega nahi s**a" (Pusha, Pushpa Raj...I won't write it!) written in large fonts on the exam paper. The photo of the exam paper has gone viral on social media. The student may not clear the paper but he certainly knows how to put forth his point.

