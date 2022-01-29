Srinagar: Clashes broke out between security forces and militants in the Naira area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, a joint team of police, army and CRPF personnel cordoned off the area, acting upon a tip-off about the presence of militants, and launched a search operation.

As the joint team of forces reportedly approached the hideout, the militants opened fire on them, prompting an encounter.

According to sources, two to three militants are feared to be trapped in the area.

