Pulwama: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district here on Wednesday, the police officials informed. The clash broke out during a cordon and search operation launched by the security forces in the Mitrigam of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to reports, the security personnel, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF have cordoned off the area.

The army had reportedly received verified reports of militants in the area, which followed a search operation in accordance with the information. The officials informed that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces. However, no casualties were reported in the gunbattle so far, the officials added.

