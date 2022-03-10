Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): During the counting of votes in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a clash took place between BJP and SP supporters, and both the rival factions started throwing bricks and stones at each other, in which several of them, including a policeman, sustained injuries. The crowd began fleeing from the spot when the security personnel tried to quell them. A stampede-like situation prevailed when policemen tried to disperse the crowd, added the source.

As per the information received so far, the incident occurred nearly 200 meters away from the counting center. Before pelting stones at each other, a heated argument took place between the supporters of BJP and SP, both the factions shouted provocative language. The situation turned ugly and they started throwing stones at each other, in which a policeman sustained an injury in his head.