New Delhi: Claims of empanelled healthcare organizations amounting to Rs 1,330 crore were settled during the current financial year 2021-22, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. "Settlement of CGHS Bills is a continuous and dynamic process. During the current financial year 2021-22, claims of empanelled Health Care Organizations (HCOs) amounting to Rs. 1330 crore are settled. Bills amounting to Rs. 1343 crore are received from empaneled HCOs for payment," stated the Health Minister in a written reply.

As to whether the Union Government has plans to revise Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) package rates, the Minister said CGHS package rates were last fixed on 01.10.2014 for Delhi/ NCR and in 2015 for other cities. "Revision of CGHS package rates is a continuous process and the rates for new procedures/ investigations, which are added to the scheme from time to time, are fixed on the recommendations of Expert Committee(s)," stated Mandaviya."An amount of Rs. 4463.94 crore [Revenue: Rs. 1690.06 crore, Capital: Rs. 23.88 crore and Pension and Other Retirement Benefits (PORB): Rs. 2750 crore] is allocated in Revised Estimates (RE) 2021-22 for CGHS," he added.