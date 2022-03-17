New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana in his first-ever visit to the UAE met the Gulf country's law ministers including HE Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and HE Mohd. Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court and discussed key issues "including extradition orders of around 175 people that are pending & we represented it to the UAE Law Ministry to look into this & try to expedite these extradition orders".

Another request was for access to visit Indians in prisons. These are humanitarian issues that we need to take care of, said the CJI. In his first visit to UAE, CJI was accompanied by Justice Hima Kohli and India's Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir. This visit comes nearly a month after the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Parliament revealed that there are 7,925 Indian prisoners languishing in foreign jails, with the highest number in Gulf countries including that of undertrials.

As per the official data, the following are the numbers of Indians in jail: UAE (1663), Saudi Arabia (1363), Qatar (466), Kuwait (460), Bahrain (63), Oman (45).