New Delhi : Chief Justice of India UU Lalit recommends the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. Justice Chandrachud will become the 50th CJI. Chief Justice UU Lalit is retiring on November 8 this year.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit urged all judges to assemble in the Judges' lounge at 10.15 am on Tuesday when the outgoing CJI will hand over the letter naming his successor. Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to be named the 50th Chief Justice of India.