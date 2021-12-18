Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana inaugurated the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre(IAMC) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Earlier this month he said that approaching courts for settling disputes should be the last resort. He also said that one should approach a court only after exploring the option of arbitration.

"My advice, after participating in the legal profession for over 40 years in different capacities, is that you must keep the option of going to Courts as a last resort. Use this last resort only after exploring the option of ADR - arbitration, mediation, and conciliation," the CJI said.

He also said that the benefits of arbitration over traditional litigation include fewer delays, less expenditure, and more involvement of the parties in the process.

"The setting up of this International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad will change this trend in India. This Centre is being established with the best infrastructure and the empanelling of internationally acclaimed arbitrators and mediators," he added.

