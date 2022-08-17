New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday took note of the submissions of senior advocate and former SCBA President Dushyant Dave over the functioning of the apex court's registry in listing and deletion of cases, saying that he would speak about this in his farewell speech.

Justice Ramana, who took over as the 48th CJI on April 24, 2021, would demit office on August 26 this year. "We read the brief till 8 PM last night. We had multiple conferences also and then that matter was deleted from the list...This is incorrect and this practice of registry must be deprecated, Dave told the bench headed by the CJI.

"There are a lot of issues which I want to flag but I do not want to observe anything before demitting the office. But I will speak about all of this in my farewell speech. So please wait, the CJI said. Dave referred to certain incidents to highlight how listed matters get deleted from the cause list at the last moment leading to hardships for the lawyers.

A few days ago, the senior lawyer, in an interview, had said that the CJI should not have any power to assign cases to benches and that a fully automated system for allocation of matters in the Supreme Court be adopted. However, the Bar Council of India disagreed with Dave's comments and had termed as "well established healthy practice" the power of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to assign cases to the benches as the "master of roster". (PTI)