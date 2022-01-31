New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Monday expressed grief over the death of senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General Rupinder Singh Suri.

At the beginning of the proceedings today in the Supreme Court, CJI Ramana called it an "unfortunate incident" and conveyed deep condolences to the family of Rupinder Suri on behalf of him and all judges of the top court.

"I and my brother and sister judges express deepest condolences. We are very sorry," he said. CJI Ramana also said that a full-court reference will be held in due course.

Senior advocate Rupinder Singh Suri passed away on Monday morning, family sources said. Suri was appointed the ASG in June 2020.

He is survived by wife Gurvinder and daughters Suruchi and Simar, both advocates. Suri was designated as senior advocate in 2009 and also served as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association.