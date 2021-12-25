Vijayawada: Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana, who is on a three-day visit, went to his native village Ponnavaram in Krishna district on Friday. After taking charge as the CJI, paid a visit to his native place for the first time. Speaking on the occasion, NV Ramana said, "Nobody will forget home town, motherland and mother tongue."

Meanwhile, relatives, friends and villagers accorded him a warm welcome upon his arrival at the village. He has spent some time in the village. Later, he was felicitated by the villagers with shawls and bouquets and they presented him gifts and a silver plough.

Recalling his past memories, he said that he has a special connection with the Ponnavaram village as he pursued primary school education in Ponnavaram. "I came only for the blessings of the Ponnavaram people."

He said that being united was the best solution for all problems and stated that many people in Delhi spoke about the greatness of Telugus. Getting nostalgic, the Chief Justice revealed that though his father used to be a Communist Party sympathiser, he used to like the ideology of the Swatantra Party while talking about political ideologies and leaders from his village. He said though the country was progressing, several problems were still persisting. He advised people to be united to fight those problems.

He called upon the Telugu people to extend support to each other for the prosperity of the entire Telugu community.

