New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday a bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit will hold a special sitting on October 22 to hear pending issues involving the Amrapali group of companies, including the bail pleas of its former directors Anil Sharma and Shiva Priya.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi said it will hold the court on Saturday, a non-working day, to adjudicate pending issues related to finances from the banks and Noida and Greater Noida authorities' contention on sale of floor area ratio to generate funds. The CJI said his tenure is coming to an end and he would not have much time to adjudicate all the pending issues of the Amrapali Group. He will hear only those issues which would give impetus to the construction of the stalled projects so the hassled home buyers could get their flats.

"We will hold the court on Saturday and besides bail pleas of directors we will take up only those issues which are important," the CJI said. On August 22, CJI Lalit, who has been hearing the Amrapali matter since 2018, had said that in the month of September he will hold three sittings on Saturdays to dispose of the pending issues.

However, he was not able to hold the court on a Saturday after resuming charge as CJI on August 27. Amrapali's home buyers had moved the top court in 2017 seeking various reliefs including compensation and refund of their money for delayed possession of flats. Subsequently, several issues cropped up including investigation by various agencies into the alleged diversion of home buyers' money.

The top court is also dealing with the completion of stalled projects of the group which it has entrusted to state-run NBCC. The apex court had on July 23, 2019 cracked down on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by the home buyers and ordered cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA. It ousted the company from prime properties in the national capital region (NCR) by nixing the land leases. (PTI)