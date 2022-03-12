Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana on Saturday, laid the foundation for a permanent building of the International Arbitration Mediation Center (IAMC) in Hyderabad.

Trust members Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice RV Ravindran, Telangana High court Justice Sathish Chandra Sharma, Ministers KTR, Mahmood Ali, Indra Karan Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Sabita Indra Reddy, and CS Somesh Kumar attended this event. CM KCR, who was supposed to attend the program but could not make it due health issues.

Speaking at the event, Justice NV Ramana wished that the Hyderabad center gets world recognition. He also thanked Telangana CM KCR for his assistance in setting up the centre since he allocated the prime land at Gachibowli for the IAMC building.

"It is a great pleasure to lay a foundation for the IAMC building today," Justice Ramana said hoping the building will be completed by this time next year. Funds of Rs 50 crore have been allocated by the Central government.