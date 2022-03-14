Kurnool: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana along with family members offered prayers at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Sunday night. State endowments commissioner M Hari Jawahar Lal, District Collector P Koteswara Rao, district Judge VRKK Sagar, SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy and temple executive officer S Lavanna received the Chief Justice of India with temple honours.

CJI Justice NV Ramana and his wife visited Srisailm Temple

Later, the CJI and his wife performed special rituals at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bramarambha Devi temples.

The Chief Justice of India and his wife stayed at Nandini Kethan guest house in Srisailam. They will participate in special prayers at the temple on Monday, a temple official said.