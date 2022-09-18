Cuttack: Urging law graduates to devote more time and energy in legal-aid work, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit said on Saturday observed that the legal aid work in the country faced neglect at times.

Addressing the gathering at the ninth convocation of National Law University Odisha, the CJI called upon the graduates to have an absolute passion for the profession and show compassion for the people of the country.

He said that during his association with the National Legal Services Authority for over a year, he observed that the legal aid work in the country faced neglect at times. "Hereafter, the society will be looking forward to your contributions at every juncture," the CJI told the law students.

He stated that the profession of law has been one of the frontrunners when it comes to keeping civil rights intact. "History of every society, every country shows that legally-trained minds have been beacons, path breakers and centres of attraction when it comes to raising voice against any kind of injustice," Lalit said.

"Even many freedom fighters and founding fathers of the Constituent Assembly were from your profession," the CJI added. He said that they were the ones who tried to shape the destiny of the country. A total of 221 graduates were awarded degrees on the occasion. (with Agency inputs)