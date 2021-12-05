Kohima: Tension prevailed in Nagaland on Sunday as some Naga youth had been reportedly killed when safety forces fired at them on Tiru village of Mon district, suspecting them to be NSCN militants.

The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting is highly condemnable, said Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio. A high-level SIT will investigate and justice will be delivered as per the law to the victims. He appealed for peace from all sections.