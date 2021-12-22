Srinagar: A civilian was shot dead by militants have opened fire at a civilian Sringar on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Eidgah area of the city.

A civilian, who worked as a salesman at a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by militants in Srinagar on November 8.

An off-duty policeman was killed outside his house in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area on November 7.

Two labourers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists on Oct 17