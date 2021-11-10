Srinagar: A civilian and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a security force party in Aalimasjid area of Eidgah in the city.

"The grenade exploded on the road injuring a civilian and a policeman.

"Both the injured have been shifted to hospital. Area has been surrounded for searches," a police officer said.

The injured civilian has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and the policeman as Sajad Ahmad.

