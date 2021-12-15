New Delhi: The Government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the number of civilians killed in Jammu and Kashmir has remained between 37 to 40 each year between 2017 and November 30, 2021.

"The numbers of civilian killings have remained in the range of 37-40 every year during the last five years - 2017 to 2021 (till November 30, 2021)," said Minister of State (MoS), Home, Nityanand Rai.

Replying to a question, the MoS said that despite terrorists' attempt to target civilians, a large number of migrant workers continued to live in Kashmir adding that they left at the usual time, upon the arrival of winter.

He also said that the Central Government has taken multiple steps to ensure the safety of civilians including those who are from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

"A robust security and intelligence grid is in place. Day & night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out. Besides, round the clock patrolling at check posts and strategic roads thwarted any terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir," said Rai.

