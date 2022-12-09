New Delhi: A rather funny episode took place in the courtroom on Friday as a petitioner approached the Supreme Court with a plea demanding compensation from YouTube for posting sexually explicit advertisements on its page. He claimed those advertisements distracted him from studies.

The petitioner who is a civil service aspirant appeared in person was imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for wasting the court's time. The petition came up for hearing before the bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who advised the petitioner to abhor from watching such advertisements.

"Don't watch the ads if you don't like them," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul advised the petitioner, and warned him that such pleas are "an absolute waste of time" for the judiciary. The Judge initially ordered a cost of Rs 1 lakh reduced it later but refused to forgive him for wasting time.

"Maaf kar dijiye (forgive me)", the petitioner submitted and sought for reduction of the fine. "Costs kam kardunga, lekin maaf nahi karunga (will bring down the fine but won't forgive you)," Justice Kaul said while reducing the fine partially accepting the apology of the petitioner.