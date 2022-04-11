New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation held a meeting on Monday and discussed the “e-BCAS project”. Briefing about the subject, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) establishes, develops, implements, maintains and reviews the National Aviation Security programme.

It also safeguards civil aviation operations against acts of unlawful interference and threat, taking into account the safety, regularity and efficiency of flights, Scindia said, according to an official statement. "It has now undertaken e-BCAS, an initiative under e-Governance for automation of internal processes. This will be an online platform for the facilitation of stakeholders. It will leverage the strengths of existing processes and organisational structure, with the objective to make entire activities transparent, user-friendly and efficient. It will digitize the office processes, facilitate fast approvals, and ensure ease of doing business, by technological integration across various divisions and processes," he said.

The Minister said that under e-Sahaj module, issuance of security clearance will be provided. Under the e-training module, 16 training courses are being run for aviation security training and certifications. The Module involves online testing and effective supervision on the quality of training being imparted. The Centralized Access Control System (CACS) deals with the online system for Bio-metric Aerodrome entry permit and vehicle entry permit.

"It will regulate access of employees of approved Government and private entities and authorized vehicles across zones at airports. The e-Security programme is the single window facility for security programme approvals. The e-Quality control module is for security audit and security inspection of airports. It was informed that 3 modules – e-Sahaj, CACS and e-training have been completed and launched. The e-Security module is likely to be completed by June 2022 and the e-Quality control programme is likely to be completed by August this year," it added.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) Dr V.K.Singh, Secretary, Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal, and officers of the Ministry, AAI, BCAS, DGCA.

Also read: Rajya Sabha: Govt to install facial recognition-based boarding system at airports