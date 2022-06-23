Telangana: Simply knowing about the contemporary developments is not enough. One must be able to see far ahead into the future. Two young men have envisioned something similar. After successfully completing their engineering, they assessed the electric vehicle trend and started their journey as entrepreneurs. They made Able 360, a battery-operated tricycle specially intended for the disabled.

The world is set to embrace electric vehicles in the coming years. With rising fuel prices, motorists are all looking for an alternative. With this, the EV market is gradually expanding. Not just big corporates, new startups are also upping their EV game. Hyderabad-based Get Head Motors also known as GHM Works, is one such energy-efficient startup.

Nikhil, one of the two entrepreneurs, graduated in Mechanical Engineering. Unlike everyone else, he decided to go the entrepreneur route. He designed an app using analytics and machine learning. Later, he sold it to a multinational company and cofounded GHM Works in 2018 with his friend Meher. As a pilot project, they converted the Tata Nano into an EV. As the project received a positive response, they began working on more models. They also turned to bicycles and tricycles as a more cost-effective option and designed a customized tricycle for a physically challenged person.

After identifying that it provided comfort and ease to the customer, they decided to make more EVs. That is how Able 360 came into the picture. Differently-abled people can sell things using these tricycles. Able 350 has received accolades from government officials as the best innovation in the annual expo held by Telangana State Innovation Cell. Nikhil says it is a pleasure to see their tricycles provide mobility to the disabled.

Nikhil and Meher started their business in 2018 with an initial investment of Rs 30,000. The startup now employs 23 people, doing an annual business of Rs 5 crore. It expanded its operations to Narapally, Kookatpalli, Himayat Nagar, and Moulali units. The company is distributing tricycles to the state governments of Maharashtra and AP on a large scale.

GHM Works started a campaign to convert two-wheelers and tricycles into electric vehicles. Also, they are promising that customers will be able to experience a test ride of their products through the soon-to-be-launched 'experience centre' in Himayat Nagar. Nikhil says that with Able 360’s success, they are gearing up to launch tricycles with special designs for cargo and deliveries. He adds that these models would be useful for delivery executives at Swiggy and Zomato.