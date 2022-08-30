Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A tourist from Rajasthan carrying the idol of Lord Krishna was prevented from entering the Taj Mahal. He had come for sightseeing at Agra on Monday and was carrying the idol of Lord Krishna in a basket. But the security personnel manning the entrance gate of the Taj Mahal prevented him from entering the tourist spot with the idol of Lord Krishna.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the tourist from Rajasthan said, "My name is Gautam and I visited the Taj Mahal for sightseeing. Besides, I have been carrying the idol of Lord Krishna. The Lord is like a family member for us and I used to take Him along with me wherever I went. I recently went to Mathura and Vrindavan, the Lord's birthplace. I took the idol, along with me to Mathura also. No one objected or stopped me from entering the tourist spot with the idol."

Read: ASI to launch online ticketing app for monuments in Agra

Registering a strong protest against the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from preventing the tourist from entering the Taj Mahal, Sanjay Jat, national spokesperson of Hindu Mahasabha, said, "Earlier also a seer from Ayodhya was stopped from entering the Tejo Mahalaya (sic) because he was wearing the saffron colour garment. The CISF has been adopting a double yardstick for Hindu tourists visiting the Taj Mahal, which is not fair. The Agra administration and CISF should not be bipartisan. The CISF didn't stop people from minority communities from holding Urs or performing namaz at the heritage site."