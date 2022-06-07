New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after security at stations of the Delhi Metro stations detected foreign currency worth approx. Rs 2.7 crores from a male pax at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station on Tuesday.

In a statement, CISF said that at about 1320 hrs, XBIS screener head constable Rajeev Ranjan of CISF noticed currency bundles in the baggage of a male passenger namely Govind Lamba, 48 yrs, resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar in Delhi.

On information, the CISF Senior officer reached the spot. On enquiring, the passenger provided incoherent statements. The passenger said that he works as Asstt. Manager at Thomas Cook, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi and carrying foreign currency for exchange purposes.

Subsequently, the passenger was brought to SCR. On information, ED and DMRP personnel reached the spot and enquired about the matter and didn't get satisfied with the documents and statement produced by the passenger.

The currency was counted at SCR in the presence of DMRP, ED and CISF and found (2,00,000 AED ,1,20,000 USD, 20,000 Canadian Dollars, 25,000 Singapore dollars, 25,000 Euro, 50,000 Australian dollars, 4,000 Swiss franc, 30,000 GB Pounds and 12,00,000 Thai baht) foreign currencies. At about 1745 hrs, ED personnel seized all the currency and took the said passenger to their office for further necessary action. (ANI)